AccuWeather: Brutal cold for several days

TONIGHT: The sky will be clear and temps will fall to the single digits in outlying suburbs and to low teens along I-95. Wind chills will get down into the single digits with the exception of the Poconos where wind chill values will drop to -10 to -15 with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 9pm until Noon Thursday.THURSDAY: With arctic high pressure just to our west, tomorrow we'll see northwest winds at 10-20mph and gusts to 25mph for much of the day. High temps of around 24 will only feel like near 10 degrees at the "warmest" part of the afternoon. This despite mostly sunny skies.FRIDAY: On Friday we'll see more clouds than sun as an initial upper level disturbance rolls through. Aside from a flurry or two not expecting anything with this. Temps will reach the upper 20s.SATURDAY: The consensus now points to a rather weak clipper type system rolling through giving us a period of snow showers that likely will drop a coating to 2". This will meet up with a coastal low, but it will be too late for us and the system will be well offshore. If this interaction did take place sooner and the coastal low was more involved for our area we would be looking at a more significant snowfall, but as of now that looks like a lesser likely scenario. For now the cold will be dominating the pattern and keeping the main storm track to our SE. High temps on Saturday in the upper 20s.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): The coldest air of this cold snap arrives just in time for Eagles fans and New Year's revelers. Look for a bitter cold afternoon with a high of just 22, followed by an equally bitter evening. Temperatures will be dipping into the lower teens by midnight and moving down from there.MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): The temperature at dawn will be 9 in Philadelphia, bitterly cold for Mummers and their fans gathering for the parade. Wind chills will be below zero! The afternoon high is only 20.TUESDAY: It's still cold with plenty of sun and no relief! The high is 25.