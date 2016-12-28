AccuWeather: Chilly rain arrives Thursday

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken overnight as a cold front approaches. Rain will arrive in time for the morning rush for most, but it will be in the form of snow near I-78 to the Poconos. So watch for wet roads across the Delaware Valley and some slushy spots with the wet snow near Reading and Allentown. Lows near 28 in Allentown, 33 in Philly.THURSDAY: A chilly, raw rain for areas along & SE of the Pa. Turnpike this is an all rain event. Rainfall around " to ". In the Lehigh Valley and near the I-78 corridor this will start out as a brief period of wet snow before it changes over to rain by mid morning. These areas could receive a coating to 1". To find substantial snow of 2" to 4" you need to head north of the Lehigh Tunnel into the Poconos where this will be mainly a wet snow event. All of this wraps up by 1 to 2pm and it will just be a cloudy afternoon with a peek of sun very late. High 45.FRIDAY: We will be dealing with whipping winds as that storm winds up to our north. Sustained winds will be in the 15-25mph range with gusts of 40mph plus. Friday will be a very blustery day with temps only in the upper 30s thanks to mostly cloudy skies and the threat of flurries or snow showers as the atmosphere will be very unstable. Wind chills will be in the 20s.SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Much calmer for the weekend with sun and clouds on Saturday and low 40s. A weak system overnight Saturday (New Year's Eve) will bring cloudy skies and the threat of a rain or snow shower, but nothing big.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): High pressure is briefly in control with lots of sun and temps jumping up to a rather mild 50 degrees to start off 2017! Prefect weather for the Eagles and the mummers!MONDAY: We maintain mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain likely through the day. The high is 47.TUESDAY: Some additional rain is possible. It's cloudy and windy, otherwise, with a high climbing to 55.-----