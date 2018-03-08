AccuWeather: Chilly stretch through the weekend

TONIGHT: Temps will drop into the 20s area wide so anything wet will freeze solid again. Also, we have a decent piece of upper level energy rolling through that will give us plenty of clouds and the threat for a few flurries or snow showers in the late night hours up in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.FRIDAY: We'll see lots of clouds as yet another piece of upper level energy will pass through during the daytime hours. With low pressure remaining to our north we will continue to see breezy conditions giving us west winds 12-20mph. High temps in the low 40s will yield wind chills in the low to mid 30s.SATURDAY: Looks to be a nice day with lots of sunshine and mid 40s. It remains breezy though adding a bit of a chill to the air.SUNDAY: Starts off sunny, but we may see an increase in clouds late in the day as low pressure slides across the southeastern U.S. Highs in the mid 40s once again.MONDAY: The big question for Sunday night into Monday then is does low pressure keep on riding eastward and harmlessly out to sea (we give this a 50% chance right now). This would give us no impacts. Or the second option is it turns up the coast giving parts of our area snow/rain (we give this a 50% chance right now). In this scenario areas SE of Philadelphia would be most likely to see impacts. As you can tell by the percentages there remains a lot of uncertainty on the storms track. Hopefully the next 12 to 24 hours will give better clarity for tomorrow afternoons update.TUESDAY: It stays brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies. High 42.WEDNESDAY: It's cold for March with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. High 39.-----