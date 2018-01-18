WEATHER

AccuWeather: Chilly Tonight, A Weekend Warmup Coming

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., January 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sunshine returned today in full force, but it was cold. The high only reached 36 degrees. That's four degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and cold, but not as bad as recent nights with an overnight low of 23. Watch out for patchy black ice.

FRIDAY: Finally, we begin to emerge from our latest cold snap. While sunrise temperatures will still be in the 20s, the afternoon high improves to 43 with a good deal of sunshine.

SATURDAY: This is now looking like another largely sunny day with an even warmer afternoon high of 53.

SUNDAY: The big game arrives and the weather looks great for tailgaters with a mix of clouds and sun and a mild high of 51. For the NFC Championship game (kick-off at 6:40 p.m.) temperatures are expected to be around 46 at the start and only a few degrees cooler by the final whistle.

MONDAY: Clouds move back into the region ahead of the latest cold front and we see some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. The high is 49.

TUESDAY: Morning rain gives way to some sun in the afternoon. The high is still well above average at around 54, but temperatures will probably start to slide during the afternoon and we could be back in the low to mid 40s by dinner time.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler air returns under mostly sunny skies, but we're still looking at a slightly above average high of 42.

THURSDAY: This is another sunny, but cooler day with a high of 40.

