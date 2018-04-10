AccuWeather: Chilly Tonight, Massive Warm Up by Friday

We saw a mix of sun and clouds today with temps struggling to hit 50. Northwesterly breezes at 10-20mph made for an even cooler feel with wind chills much of the afternoon in the lower 40s.TONIGHT: It's mainly clear and chilly. Look for temperatures to fall through the 40s during this evening's Phillies game. The overnight low is 36. The cooler suburbs will dip into the upper 20s with a touch of frost.WEDNESDAY: Our trend toward nicer weather continues. We see a good deal of sunshine with a slightly improved high of 54.THURSDAY: A few more clouds mix into the region ahead of a passing warm front and there could even be a spotty shower here and there. However, milder air also makes the season's first true run at our region. The high shoots up to 69 -- and that's just the beginning!FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with our high soaring to 80. That would be the warmest number we've recorded in Philadelphia since last October!SATURDAY: This is a true summer preview. We have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 82. Make some outdoor plans and plan on using that sunscreen while you're at it!SUNDAY: We get a stark reminder that it's still April and that summer has not quite arrived. Look for the arrival of a lot more cloud cover, much cooler air and perhaps a round of transitional showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a potential soaking rain later at night. The high plunges to a much cooler 57.MONDAY: Heavy rain is possible in the morning with afternoon drying, but clouds hanging tough. The high hits 60.TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies, but it's cooler again with a high of only 54.-----