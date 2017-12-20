AccuWeather: Chilly Wind

WEDNESDAY: A cold front moved through and winds are shifting to the northwest. There's a wave of low pressure bringing rain well south of us, but that low is spreading clouds through our area. Sunshine will mix with the clouds and northwest winds at 10-20mph will make for wind chills in the 30s despite an actual air temperature of 45. It will feel a lot cooler than yesterday when temps were near 60.THURSDAY (WINTER SOLSTICE): We'll have more sunshine as higher pressure crosses the region. Temperatures will be seasonable with a high of 43. Winter officially arrives at 11:28 a.m..FRIDAY: A warm front pushes into the region, delivering mainly cloudy skies. We may have a bit of light rain or drizzle in the Lehigh Valley, but it looks like most of the rain holds off until late at night or Saturday morning. Our high is a bit milder: 50.SATURDAY: And we get into the holiday weekend, and leading up to Christmas, we have a battle zone setting up in the eastern U.S. Bitter cold arctic air will drain down through the Plains and Great Lakes with a frontal boundary setting up near us. Waves of low pressure are likely to ride along this boundary giving us an active pattern. The first wave looks to ride well to our west on Saturday giving us a very warm high of 62 and periods of rainSUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): That boundary looks to sink southeastward now, allowing cooler air to drain in. Morning sunshine gives way to clouds and the high drops to 49.MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Another wave rides along the boundary for Christmas. We'll watch closely to see how much cold air drains in and where the wave of low pressure tracks (on the coast or just offshore). The placement of that low and the timing of cold air will determine what if any precipitation we'll see. At this point it's a very uncertain forecast as the models continue to flip and flop around on the placement of that boundary. Right now, we're calling for a chilly high of 43.TUESDAY: Arctic air rushes into the region. We'll wake up to temps in the 20s and low 30s. We'll have partly sunny skies with a high of 34. Temps will drop to the teens in the overnight hours.____________________________