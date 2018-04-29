WEATHER

AccuWeather: Climbing Temperatures This Week

Melissa Magee has the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 36-41.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cool. A stray shower is possible well north of the city. High 64.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon for areas north and east of the city. High 88.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 73.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 73.
