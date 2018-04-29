AccuWeather: Climbing Temperatures This Week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 36-41.MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cool. A stray shower is possible well north of the city. High 64.TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 79.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon for areas north and east of the city. High 88.SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 73.SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 73.---