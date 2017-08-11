WEATHER

AccuWeather: Clouds and Humidity Return

Karen Rogers has the latest AccuWeather forecast. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
FRIDAY: High pressure moves offshore and winds will turn out of the south bringing in gradually more humid air along with a lot of clouds as a front from earlier in the week works back northward as a warm front. Many areas will stay dry today. But, some isolated showers may break out in the afternoon and especially overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north and west of the city under a marginal risk for an isolated strong storm. Highs near 84.

SATURDAY: A wave of energy rotates through a very humid airmass. This means things turn fairly unsettled with showers, thunderstorms and downpours likely. The heaviest, at this point looks to be across the Delmarva and southern New Jersey, the same places that have seen heavy rain time and time again lately. This could lead to some flood concerns once again during the day on Saturday if rainfall is heavy enough. High 82.

SUNDAY: A front moves through and things clear out nicely for the end of the weekend. It's partly sunny and warmer. High 84.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds as an area of low pressure develops and shower develop at night. High 80.

TUESDAY: Morning showers and clouds will give way to some sunshine and the humidity finally decreases. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: It's mostly sunny and beautiful with low humidity and a seasonable high of 85.

THURSDAY: Sun, with a few clouds. High 86.

