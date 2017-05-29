AccuWeather: Clouds Hang On Tuesday, Brighter Midweek

It has been a very cool Memorial Day for our area with low clouds and drizzle following a few morning showers. Temperatures struggled in the low to mid 60's across the area (normal high for today is 78!) To put this in perspective, the last time Philadelphia had a Memorial Day in the 60's was in 2004 when it was 68 and in 2003 when it was just 61. On the opposite end of the spectrum do you remember the stretch of Memorial Days from 2010 to 2012? All three were in the 90's!TONIGHT: Clouds along with patchy fog and drizzle will be with us tonight and into the morning, as easterly to east/southeasterly winds continue off the cool Atlantic waters. Lows tonight range from 54 to 58 across the areaTUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a shower or thunderstorm, especially north and west of Philadelphia. High 70.WEDNESDAY: Warmer air arrives! Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm could pop up here and there during the afternoon, but we're mainly dry. The high zooms to 81.THURSDAY: High pressure builds in, giving us a partly sunny, dry, pleasant start to June with a high of 77.FRIDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 83.SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with another shower or thunderstorm possible as a cold front sinks to our south. Our High: 77.SUNDAY: As long as Saturday's front keeps moving south, we should see clouds mixing with sunshine and a high of 75.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sunshine. The high is 75.----------