AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In, Rain on the Way

What a beautiful start to the workweek! We enjoyed plenty of sunshine today with the high so far in Philadelphia climbing up to 70 degrees.TONIGHT: Clear skies in the evening give way to more clouds overnight. The low is somewhat cool: 46.TUESDAY: Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds as we move through the day. Temperatures will be a touch lower, as the winds turn out of the southwest; and we await the arrival of rain to our south. Clouds will thicken through the day, as the area of low pressure approaches. While most of the rain should hold off until late tomorrow night, . Grab the rain gear if you are heading to the Phillies game. The game starts dry, with rain developing as the game is wrapping up. The high slips to 62.WEDNESDAY: Look for a good deal of cloud cover, some steady rain in the morning and lingering showers and drizzle during the afternoon. The high is 66.THURSDAY: Its breezy with clouds giving way to sunshine. The high hits 66 again.FRIDAY: We have partly sunny skies with milder air returning. Our high zips up to around 69. Some showers are possible later at night.SATURDAY: A shower north of Philadelphia can't be ruled out. Otherwise, clouds give way to sunshine. Our high cools to 67.SUNDAY: This looks like a nice close to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high around 65.MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 70.---