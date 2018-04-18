AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers and Wind On The Way

Wasn't it nice to see the sunshine today? It was cool, with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs only in the mid 50s. More chilly air is on the way.TONIGHT: A clipper system from the Midwest will approach, spreading clouds across our skies during the evening hours. The, touching off some showers after midnight, especially for areas to the north of Philadelphia. The low is a lot milder: 46.THURSDAY: The associated cold front with that clipper system will swing through and temps will do no better than 55 come late morning before falling slightly in the afternoon, thanks to very gusty northwest winds. We will go from virtually calm conditions in the morning to sustained winds for the afternoon of 20mph with gusts of 35 to 40mph. An instability shower or two can't be ruled out during the day under mostly cloudy skies.FRIDAY: It remains breezy with northwest winds 12-25mph as low pressure departs the Canadian Maritimes. Skies will be partly sunny and temps will only top out around 53. That's more than degrees below normal.SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see plenty of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and a somewhat milder high of 59.SUNDAY: This looks like a great day, even though we're still several degrees below average. Look for a good deal of sunshine and a high around 62.MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Our high hits 64.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds with the chance of rain at night from a developing coastal storm to the south. The high hits 66.WEDNESDAY: That coastal storm brings the chance of rain The high drops to 61.---