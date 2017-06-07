AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun Today

TODAY: Clouds and drizzle in the morning give way to some sunny breaks later in the day. The high is 69..TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with very light winds. The low is 54 in Philadelphia and about 48 in some suburbs.THURSDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds as a coastal storm passes by the Shore. It looks like the storm is far enough off the coast to spare us significant rainfall, although a spotty shower can't be ruled out, mainly at night. The high improves to 72.FRIDAY: A spotty shower can't be ruled out early as our coastal system pulls away from us, but overall, this is a nice, partly sunny day with an improved afternoon high around 78.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's warmer. This is probably the better half of the weekend with humidity remaining relatively low. The high is 84.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but hotter and more humid enters the region and it will definitely feel like summer again. We have a shot at 90.MONDAY: Look for another hot and humid day with lots of sun and a sweaty high of 92.TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely. It still hot and humid with an afternoon and evening thunderstorm possible. The high is 94. Assuming we get that 90 on Sunday, Tuesday will mark another heat wave for our region, our second of the year.WEDNESDAY: With a front pulling past us and then stalling nearby, we anticipate a drop off in temperatures. However, it may still be a bit sticky. Look for clouds mixing with sun. Another afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high is 88.----------