AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, pleasant. Cooler down at the shore. High 76.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an evening shower. Rain and thunderstorms developing overnight. Lows 57-60.MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Cloudy and damp during the morning with leftover showers. Some sun by afternoon with a pop up shower or t-storm. High 82.TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or thunderstorm is possible north and west of Philadelphia. High 80.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 80.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 78.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 77.SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 77.----------