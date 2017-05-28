WEATHER

AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun

Melissa Magee with the latest on AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, pleasant. Cooler down at the shore. High 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an evening shower. Rain and thunderstorms developing overnight. Lows 57-60.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Cloudy and damp during the morning with leftover showers. Some sun by afternoon with a pop up shower or t-storm. High 82.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or thunderstorm is possible north and west of Philadelphia. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 77.

