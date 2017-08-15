AccuWeather: Clouds, Spotty Showers and Storms Today

TODAY: It's mainly cloudy, humid and somewhat unsettled with occasional passing showers and even a couple of thunderstorms around. The high is 83.RIP CURRENTS AT THE SHORE: Hurricane Gert (Category 1 as of daybreak) is well off the coast today and tomorrow, but swells from the storm are creating a moderate risk of rip currents and generally heavy surf along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Swim near lifeguards and don't go in too deep.TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, but in general, we see overnight clearing with a low around 72.WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, hot afternoon. Humidity probably drops off a bit. The high is around 90.THURSDAY: It's very warm and sticky with a shower or thunderstorm possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is 86.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's still very muggy with numerous showers and thunderstorms around. Some heavy downpours are likely. The high: 87.SATURDAY: We're still dealing with humid air and the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm at times, but the day is not a total wash-out. Our high is 86.SUNDAY: Look for sun to burst back into play with a few patchy clouds around. It now looks dry, too! The high is a 86.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny and warm conditions during the afternoon with a spotty thunderstorm not out of the question. Hopefully, it's dry during the solar eclipse! The high is 86.TUESDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds. It's quite warm with a high around 88.-----