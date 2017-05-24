AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun Today, More Rain Coming

TODAY: Clouds and morning showers give way to partly sunny skies. Winds are relatively light. The high is 71.TONIGHT: Clouds increase and rain arrives overnight, after about 2 or 3 a.m.. The lows is 56.THURSDAY: Rain and a few thunderstorms are passing through during the morning rush hour. Later in the morning, the rain tapers to spotty showers and that pattern continues through the afternoon and most of the evening. The high is 68.FRIDAY: The low pressure that brings us some wet weather Thursday gradually moves out. Morning clouds gradually give way to afternoon sunshine. An afternoon shower is possible in northern suburbs. The high climbs to 75.SATURDAY: Warmer air returns. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 78.SUNDAY: Lots of clouds are expected with some sunny breaks. It now also appears likely that we see a period or two of rain during the day with a thunderstorm mixed in. This is probably the most unsettled day of our holiday weekend. We get another high around 75.MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again, but it's not a wash-out. The high hits around 77.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around and a high around 80.WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, warm afternoon with a high around 82.----------