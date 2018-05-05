WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy And Cooler

Meteorologist Chris Sowers has the updated forecast from AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler with a shower or two arriving late in the day. High 74.

TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, cloudy and cool with on and off light rain developing after midnight. Lows 53-57.

TONIGHT: By evening, showers will begin to move in from the southwest to northeast.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a couple of showers around. High 65.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two in spots. High 74.
