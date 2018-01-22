AccuWeather: Cloudy And Mild

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 36/40.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some drizzle is possible, especially during the morning. High 55.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain tapering off during the afternoon. High 58.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 37.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 40.SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 53.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 59.---------