AccuWeather: Cloudy And Mild

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 36/40.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some drizzle is possible, especially during the morning. High 55.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain tapering off during the afternoon. High 58.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42.
THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 37.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 40.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 53.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 59.
