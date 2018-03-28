WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Wednesday

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: As a warm front lifts through the region we have a few showers breaking out this morning. There was a touch of freezing rain in the Poconos prompting a Winter Weather Advisory this morning for Carbon and Monroe counties. We'll have mostly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower and a high of 54. There will be a few periods of rain tonight and temps will stay mild dipping only to 48.

THURSDAY: We keep the clouds and the spotty shower, but it finally turns warmer with a high of 66.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Some additional morning rain is possible with drying likely during the afternoon. We may see the return of some sun. The high is still mild at 64.

SATURDAY: We have a rather nice weekend. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 59.

SUNDAY (EASTER): It's breezy and at least partly sunny with an afternoon with a high of 58. We could see a shower or two, especially at night.

MONDAY: A cold front moves through and brings the chance for some early morning rain. It stays rather cloudy. The high is 52.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 53.

