AccuWeather: Cloudy, Few Showers

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with a couple of showers around from time to time. High 65.

Tonight: Evening showers likely, otherwise, cloudy and cool. Lows 52-56.

MONDAY: Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. High 77.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 75.

FRIDAY: A morning shower is possible for some, otherwise, sun and clouds. High 74.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a chance of a shower. High 72.
