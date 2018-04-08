AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows 27-31.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 49.
TUESDAY: Some morning rain, otherwise, clouds and sun. High 54.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as chilly. High 55.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some rain is possible for areas north and west. High 65.
FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, mild. High 70.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. High 70.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 64.
