AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows 27-31.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 49.TUESDAY: Some morning rain, otherwise, clouds and sun. High 54.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as chilly. High 55.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some rain is possible for areas north and west. High 65.FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, mild. High 70.SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. High 70.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 64.-----