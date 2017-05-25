AccuWeather: Cloudy, Periods of Rain Today and Tonight

TODAY: A rainy morning gives way to a cloudy, somewhat damp afternoon with a few spotty showers around. The high struggles to about 72 late in the day.TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough and we get another round of evening rain with a thunderstorm possible, too. The low drops to 60.FRIDAY: Morning clouds gradually give way to afternoon sunshine. A very spotty shower or even a rumble of thunder can't be ruled-out, but this is a primarily dry day with a high around 77.SATURDAY: Generally dry conditions continue. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 76. Again, a very spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled-out. but the chance is very small.SUNDAY: Lots of clouds are expected with some sunny breaks. It now also appears likely that we see a period or two of rain during the day with a thunderstorm mixed in, especially during the afternoon and evening. This is probably the most unsettled day of our holiday weekend. We get a high around 73.MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again, but it's not a wash-out. The high hits around 76.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around and a high around 78.WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 77.THURSDAY: This is another nice, partly sunny day with another high around 77.----------