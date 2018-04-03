AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain Today

TODAY: We have cloudy skies overall with some spotty showers around. The high is 50 late in the day.TONIGHT: Clouds remains thick and some fog forms in some spots by morning. The low is 48.WEDNESDAY: A warm front lifts through the region before dawn and a cold front approaches after that. Some showers and even an isolated, gusty thunderstorm are possible during the afternoon. The high shoots all the way up to 66.THURSDAY: Our cold front departs and we get a partly sunny, breezy and cooler afternoon in its wake. You'll want to wear a couple of layers to the Phillies home opener, as it will be chilly. The high slips to 50.FRIDAY: It's rather cloudy with a few showers around ahead of our next front. The high bumps to about 58.SATURDAY: Behind the departure of the latest front, a slug of chilly air arrives for the weekend. Look for lots of residual clouds on Saturday and a high of just 44. We're keeping our eyes on a southern system which would bring us some rain and snow were it to move north, but for now, it looks to stay far enough south to keep us dry.SUNDAY: This is another chilly day with a mix of clouds and sun. Again, we're keeping watch over that southern system, but for now, it appears to remain far enough south to leave us dry. The high is 46.MONDAY: This is another mostly cloudy day with some rain and drizzle possible at times. The high inches up to 48.TUESDAY: Clouds stick around. Some more rain is possible. The high improves to 52.-----