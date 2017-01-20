AccuWeather: Cloudy Weekend, Strong Nor'easter Arriving

Today's light rain is slowly exiting stage right this evening. However, drizzle and low clouds will hang tough and patchy fog is likely to form as temps drop to near the dewpoint.TONIGHT: Rain tapers off during the early evening. Some patchy fog develops overnight. The low is 39.SATURDAY: We start off with areas of fog and low clouds and struggle to break up that low level moisture as winds will be very light. If we are lucky, we may see brightening of the skies or even a break or two of sun in the late afternoon as we try mix some drier air down from higher up in the atmosphere. The high is 53.SUNDAY: An area of low pressure coming up the coast will give us some morning drizzle and steadier rain later in the day. The winds will also pick up. The high is 52.MONDAY: An intensifying area of low pressure rides up the coastal plain and out ahead of it an impressive low level jet of 60 to 80 mph off the ocean will help bring plenty of moisture to the region. Any given place could see between 1" to 3" of rain depending on where the heaviest bands set up and this heavy rain will help bring those strong winds down to the surface. The heaviest rain and wind looks to be from the morning into the early afternoon. It will be a raw windswept rain with temps in the upper 40's. Coastal flooding and beach erosion a concern at the shore especially at high tide. Peak wind gusts in the 45 to 55mph range inland and 55 to 65mph at the coast. It wouldn't shock me if we even tried for a 70mph gust right along the immediate shoreline in a worst case scenario. There could be some spotty power outages along the coast. The high: 48.TUESDAY: Rain likely lingers into the morning before we tapering off in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy. The high is 51.WEDNESDAY: The storm is gone and we get a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and another mild high around 52.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high drops to 50.FRIDAY: More clouds roll into the region and we have a chance of rain or even a snow shower. The high is 44.-----