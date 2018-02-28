AccuWeather: Coastal Storm Brings March In Like A Lion

It was a fitting end to our third warmest February on record. The high soared to 61 degrees. That's 14 degrees above normal!But, low pressure now organizing in the southern plains will head toward western Pennsylvania evening and transfer its energy to a coastal storm off the Virginia capes. This coastal storm will then deepen rapidly as it heads toward New England, but will then be stopped in its tracks by the Greenland block that has set up and be forced to sit and spin itself down in the North Atlantic.TONIGHT: Skies remain primarily cloudy and it's not as cold with lows in most areas remaining in the 40s instead of the 30s we've seen in recent nights. In Philadelphia, we dip to 43.THURSDAY: A coastal storm develops. Look for clouds in the morning with rain arriving, mainly during the afternoon. It will get increasingly windy as the storm intensifies, especially at night. Rain could be heavy at times. The high is still relatively mild at 56, but temperatures will drop into the low 40s overnight.FRIDAY: Our storm sets up off the coast, bringing some additional rain and strong, gusty winds. Expect 1/2" to 1" of rain for areas south of Philadelphia; near 1" of rain for Philadelphia; 1" to 2" of rain north of Philadelphia. Minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide Thursday evening into Friday morning, but overall the coastal floodingWinds will likely be the biggest issue in our area. These will be powerful north to north/northwest winds developing by Friday morning and reaching their peak Friday evening. Wind will continue into Saturday, but begin to back off during the daylight hours. Gusts inland look to reach 50 to 55mph. Along the coast 55 to 65mph. This can easily bring tree limbs, sick trees and power lines down. The back end snow is the biggest question still up for grabs as that all depends on how quickly the storm strengthens and exactly where it tracks. There will be a band of heavier precipitation extending northwestward from the storm in what is known as a deformation zone. This will likely extend into part of the Poconos and along the PA/NY border where the heaviest precipitation will occur. Because of this we believe the Poconos will transition to wet snow by early Friday morning with 3" to 6"+ of snow for them. In the Lehigh Valley a likely change to wet snow has them in a 1" to 3" band, mainly on grassy surfaces. And for, much of the rest of the area, don't be surprised if you see wet flakes floating through the air come late morning/early afternoon Friday as the column cools just enough to support snow. Surface temps will still be well above freezing so this wouldn't amount to much of anything and in the worst case scenario there's a grassy coating of snow all the way down here in Philadelphia! This will be fine tuned over the next 24 hours. Daytime highs on hit 44, talk about a reality check!SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine, but it's brisk and chilly in the wake of our departing storm. Look for a high of 48, but wind chills are stuck in the 30s. The Philadelphia Union season begins at Talen Energy Stadium at 7 p.m.. Dress warmly, Union fans!SUNDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's still a breezy and chilly end to the weekend with a high of 47.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. The high ticks up to a seasonable 47.TUESDAY: Clouds return and some rain is possible, mainly in the afternoon. Look for a high of 49.WEDNESDAY: Rain and some wet snow is likely with our next storm system. The high hits 46.-----