WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cold Night, Blustery Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Plenty of clouds and some showers kept temperatures down to just 51 for an early high today. Once the showers moved out, the winds picked up, making for a very cold, breezy evening.

TONIGHT: Clouds will begin to break and it's a very cool night once again for April. A freeze warning is posted for 2am to 8am for parts of the western suburbs including Lancaster, Berks, Chester and Upper Montgomery counties. Any tender vegetation needs to be protected in these locations. This also applies to the Lehigh Valley where temps will also drop to near freezing, but the growing season has not officially begun. Lows range from 31 in the outlying suburbs to 36 in center city.

FRIDAY: Low pressure exiting and high pressure approaching will promote a decent pressure gradient over our region meaning gusty northwest winds. Sustained winds between 15-25mph with gusts 30-35mph. Despite plenty of sunshine temps only topping out around 54; more than ten degrees below normal.

SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see sunshine through a deck of cirrus clouds. Its breezy with a a high of 59.

SUNDAY: This looks like a great day, even though we're still several degrees below average. Look for a good deal of sunshine and a high around 62.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies persist with another pleasant, seasonable high of 66, only one degree below average.

TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's still mild; in fact, we're looking at touching our average high of 67. Some rain is possible toward evening.

WEDNESDAY: A coastal storm brings the chance of some rain. It's mostly cloudy overall with a slightly cooler high of of 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers possible. The high is 66.
---
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Heavy rain leaves several Delco homes flooded
What to do after a tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks
Neighbors outraged by the shooting of a toddler in SW Philly
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
Authorities say 2 deputies have been killed in Florida
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
Man charged in radio show host's killing pleads not guilty
Show More
Liberian rebel commander living in Delco sentenced to 30 years
3 police impersonators sought for robbery in NJ
Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray
Barricade situation in South Philadelphia ends with 2 arrests
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
More News