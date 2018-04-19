AccuWeather: Cold Night, Blustery Friday

Plenty of clouds and some showers kept temperatures down to just 51 for an early high today. Once the showers moved out, the winds picked up, making for a very cold, breezy evening.TONIGHT: Clouds will begin to break and it's a very cool night once again for April. A freeze warning is posted for 2am to 8am for parts of the western suburbs including Lancaster, Berks, Chester and Upper Montgomery counties. Any tender vegetation needs to be protected in these locations. This also applies to the Lehigh Valley where temps will also drop to near freezing, but the growing season has not officially begun. Lows range from 31 in the outlying suburbs to 36 in center city.FRIDAY: Low pressure exiting and high pressure approaching will promote a decent pressure gradient over our region meaning gusty northwest winds. Sustained winds between 15-25mph with gusts 30-35mph. Despite plenty of sunshine temps only topping out around 54; more than ten degrees below normal.SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see sunshine through a deck of cirrus clouds. Its breezy with a a high of 59.SUNDAY: This looks like a great day, even though we're still several degrees below average. Look for a good deal of sunshine and a high around 62.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies persist with another pleasant, seasonable high of 66, only one degree below average.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's still mild; in fact, we're looking at touching our average high of 67. Some rain is possible toward evening.WEDNESDAY: A coastal storm brings the chance of some rain. It's mostly cloudy overall with a slightly cooler high of of 64.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers possible. The high is 66.---