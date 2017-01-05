AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight (MAPS)

TODAY: Sun gives way to gathering clouds. Winds are blustery, gusting to 25 mph. The high is 36. Wind chills are in the 20s most of the time.TONIGHT: Snow arrives during the evening, as soon as 7 or 8 p.m. in Philadelphia. It continues on and off, overnight. The low is 28.FRIDAY: Snow ends very early, possibly before the bulk of the rush hour gets going. But with a coating to 2" expected, roads could be slippery. Clouds will give way to partial sunshine during the morning and afternoon. It's still cold with a high of just 34.SATURDAY: It's looking more and more likely that our passing coastal storm remains far enough offshore to deliver only clouds and no precipitation. The Jersey Shore would have the best chance of seeing something should the storm move closer, and the precipitation type would be mainly snow if that happens. But again, we're leaning toward a dry day. It's still cold. The high is 30.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny but brisk and rather bitter day. The high is 29. Winds gusting to 30 mph will lead to wind chills in the teens most of the time.MONDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and another cold high around 29.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds, and the heart of the cold air begins to shift off the coast with afternoon temperatures improving. Our high in Philadelphia reaches 38.WEDNESDAY: Milder air continues to roll in, but so do the clouds. Some rain is possible in the afternoon and evening. The high is 48.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 46.-----