AccuWeather: Colder Air and Light Snow Tuesday

AccuWeather says snow on Tuesday should be off and on and fairly light with about a coating to two inches possible.TODAY: A surface trough that's been bringing snow to Cleveland and the eastern Lakes will spread across our area on Tuesday morning. This will bring a more widespread light snow to our entire region. Snow will begin in the far western areas near dawn and then spread southeastward through the morning. Intermittent snow will then last for much of the day. A coating to 1" is expected for most areas, but 1" to 2" can be found in the favored high ground of Northwest Chester/Bucks & Montgomery and heading up into Reading and the Lehigh Valley/Poconos. This all winds down in the late afternoon/early evening. Our high is a cold 37.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixes with clouds and the cold air remains. Our high drops to 35.THURSDAY: Clouds will take over once again ahead of the next cold front. The day will be dry and our high jumps back up to about 48. Rain will arrive overnight and then change to snow before dawn Friday.FRIDAY: Morning snow gives way to afternoon sunshine. The high only hits 33.SATURDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a cold high of 31.SUNDAY: We'll see a good deal of cloud cover for Superbowl parties some rain or snow showers. The high hits 41.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 36.---------