AccuWeather: Colder Air, Light Snow Saturday

After mid-60's yesterday, we've bumped down to 50 today with a gusty northwest wind. While it did feel much cooler, that 50 is still 10 degrees above normal for mid January!TONIGHT: Clouds grow thicker. We fall from the upper 30s early in the evening to the freezing mark by about 11 p.m., before dipping into the upper 20s near dawn.SATURDAY: Arctic high pressure begins anchored to our north before sliding eastward. A weak disturbance along a stalled frontal boundary to our south then provides some very light precipitation come midday into the early evening. A general coating to 1", at best, will fall across the area and for areas from Philadelphia on south we could be looking at some sleet mixing in or even going over to sleet for a time. Far southern areas may even go over to plain rain; places like Dover and Cape May. With such a minor event, there are no weather advisories or warnings being issued at this time. Highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 30's. The high: 35.SUNDAY: This will be a partly sunny and seasonable end to the weekend with an improved high of 44.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Morning sunshine gives way to a partly sunny afternoon. The high is 43.TUESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, milder day with a bit of drizzle at times. The high improves to 48.WEDNESDAY: Clouds remain fixed in place. More rain is possible at times. The high is climbs to 56.THURSDAY: It's still cloudy with a bit of additional rain and drizzle likely. The high is 52.FRIDAY: Clouds hang tough, but it's probably dry. The high is 53.-----