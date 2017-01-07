WEATHER

AccuWeather: Colder Sunday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Chris Sowers with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Becoming clear and cold. Watch for icy patches and slick spots. Lows 15/18. Wind chills near 0.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cold and windy. Wind chills in the sing digits. High 25.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 29.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A light mixture of snow and rain may develop late in the day (west of the city). High 40.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 53.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, damp and mild with rain at times. High 48.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Stays mild. High 52.

SATURDAY: Cooler with occasional rain. High: 47.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Route 202 NB closed after snowplow hits utility pole in Delco
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
#6abcAction photos of the snow
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
More Weather
Top Stories
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
Route 202 NB closed after snowplow hits utility pole in Delco
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
Massive pile-up crash shuts down highway
Airport, bridge changes due to snow
Philly Streets Dept. deploys trucks due to snow
Employee rescues dozens of animals in Montco SPCA blaze
Show More
Alleged airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty
What we know about suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Sister: Iowa man killed at Florida airport; wife wounded
How Russia Used Trolls, Cyberattacks and Propaganda to Try to Influence Election
Nick Jonas, Usher, Tom Hanks Attend Obama Farewell Party
More News
Top Video
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
Employee rescues dozens of animals in Montco SPCA blaze
Man shot dead in North Philadelphia
Freebie Friday: Meet Simone Biles, First Friday events
More Video