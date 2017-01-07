AccuWeather: Colder Sunday

WINTER STORM WARNINGS extended and expanded through all of south Jersey. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected through 3pm. — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) January 7, 2017

We still have 3-6" for all of south Jersey with the coast getting 6", but I think most locations in that 3-6" zone will see 5 or 6". — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) January 7, 2017

The Jersey shore will experience near blizzard conditions for the next few hours. Blizzard like at times, 6" expected with some 7" and 8" — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) January 7, 2017

TONIGHT: Becoming clear and cold. Watch for icy patches and slick spots. Lows 15/18. Wind chills near 0.SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cold and windy. Wind chills in the sing digits. High 25.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 29.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A light mixture of snow and rain may develop late in the day (west of the city). High 40.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 53.THURSDAY: Cloudy, damp and mild with rain at times. High 48.FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Stays mild. High 52.SATURDAY: Cooler with occasional rain. High: 47.-----