AccuWeather: Colder Today, Light Snow On Saturday
Cecily Tynan has the latest with AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds with a brisk breeze. Temperatures dip gradually from 48 in the early afternoon to the upper 30s by dinner time.

TONIGHT: Clouds grow thicker. We fall from the upper 30s early in the evening to the freezing mark by about 11 p.m., before dipping into the upper 20s near dawn.


SATURDAY: Look for a mainly cloudy start to the day with some light snow moving into the region, mainly during the afternoon. The snow tapers off later int he evening, but we only get about a coating to 1" on average. The high: 33.

SUNDAY: This will be a partly sunny and seasonable end to the weekend with an improved high of 44.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Morning sunshine gives way to a partly sunny afternoon. The high is 41.

TUESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, milder day with a bit of drizzle at times. The high improves to 50.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds remain fixed in place. More rain is possible at times. The high is climbs to 54.

THURSDAY: It's still cloudy with a bit of additional rain and drizzle likely. The high is 54.

FRIDAY: Clouds hang tough, but it's probably dry. The high is 50.

