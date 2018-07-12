AccuWeather: Comfortable Today, More Humid This Weekend

TODAY: Look for partly sunny skies overall with low humidity. A spotty shower can't be ruled out through the day, but it's dry most of the time. The high is 84.THE SHORE TODAY: It may be a bit more humid is coastal areas, but overall, it's not a bad day with partly sunny skies and a high around 79. A moderate risk of RIP CURRENTS exists today and may continue on Friday.TONIGHT: Look for clearing with continued low humidity. Lows range from 66 in Philadelphia to about 60 in some suburbs.FRIDAY: High pressure is in control and as a result, we see mostly sunny skies. We warm a bit to 87, but humidity remains low.SATURDAY: As a front approaches from the north on Saturday we'll see plenty of clouds mixing with the sun. Dewpoints will rise into the lower 60s making the afternoon a bit humid, but not too bad. The high is a hotter 90. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple of spots, but most of us remain dry.SUNDAY: It's a bit hotter and even more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Watch for another late day or evening thunderstorm in a few places. The high is 91.MONDAY: It looks like we'll be in another heat wave with a third straight day of 90 or above. We have a mix of clouds and sun in store with humid air in place. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible, mainly in the northwestern suburbs. Our high is 92.TUESDAY: Its still hot and humid with another shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is around 92 again.WEDNESDAY: It's very warm and humid with another shower or thunderstorm around later in the day. The high is 89.THURSDAY: Our warm and humid pattern continues with yet another chance for a thunderstorm in some areas. It's clouds and sun otherwise with a high of 87.-----