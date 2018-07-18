AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday

TONIGHT: Lows will range from 55 in the outlying suburbs to 64 in Center City. A great night to open the windows and take in some cool, fresh air.THURSDAY: High pressure moves overhead and we'll see very light winds. We'll also see wall to wall sunshine with the lowest dewpoints of this current stretch, lower 50s. Highs once again in the mid 80s.FRIDAY: High pressure moves offshore and our winds switch to the east-southeast. Dewpoints will rise slightly, but should mix down to the upper 50s during the afternoon making for a comfortable day. Highs in the mid 80s once again with plenty of sun and just a few cirrus clouds around.SATURDAY: A wave of low pressure looks to be cutting off to our west in the Ohio Valley. In the meantime another low is developing just offshore and beginning to lift up the coast. What this means for us is a brief period of sun in the morning before clouds and then a period of rain/t'storms moves in during the evening/night. High temps held down by the increasing clouds to just 80. Dewpoints rising into the mid 60s.SUNDAY: That low along the coast has departed into New England, but the stalled low off to our west is doing its dirty work of allowing tropical humidity to race up the eastern seaboard on a southerly wind. Dewpoints once again reaching the oppressive 70 degree mark with temps into the lower to mid 80s. Some breaks of sun are likely, but this will add to the instability and scat'd storms are likely across the area. While it won't be a washout there will definitely be periods of activity. This same unsettled pattern continues into the beginning of next week and may last for a few days.MONDAY: It's still warm and humid with an occasional shower and thunderstorm around. The high: 84.TUESDAY: Mostly skies are likely. Another shower or thunderstorm is also possible. The high is 86.WEDNESDAY: The warmth and humidity hang on with partial sunshine. A thunderstorm is possible. The high is 86.-----