AccuWeather: Cool Breeze Today, Summer Preview Starts Tuesday

TODAY: We have partly sunny skies with a cool, gusty breeze, especially during the afternoon. Gusts could go as high as 20-30 mph. The high is just 64.A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect in South New Jersey and Delaware. An enhanced risk of brush fires exists thanks to today's gusty winds, low humidity and dry forest floor. Don't start any outdoor flames today.TONIGHT: Skies clear, the winds die down and we remain cool with an overnight low of 46.TUESDAY: After a brief morning chill, the sun breaks out and temperatures zoom. Look for an afternoon high of 79.WEDNESDAY: A southerly flow continues and we continue to bust into summer-like afternoon highs. Look for mostly sunny skies and a very warm high around 87 (just 2 degrees shy of the record).THURSDAY: We see mostly sunny skies again and another near-record high of 89 (just one degree off the record).FRIDAY: Sun will mix with more clouds, but it's still very warm ahead of an approaching cold front. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in some areas during the afternoon and evening. The high hits 88.SATURDAY: Behind our departing front, the usual shot of cooler shot of air arrives, but it's still very pleasant with partly sunny skies and a high of 76.SUNDAY: Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds. The high is a pleasant 73.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Our high hits around 70, still pleasant and very close to average for early May.---