AccuWeather: Cool, Cloudy and Damp Again Today

TODAY: It's another cloudy, cool and damp one with intermittent rain and drizzle and a late day high of 46. Some freezing rain is possible in the Poconos, especially during the morning and early afternoon.TONIGHT: Evening showers and some drizzle linger. It's cloudy and chilly otherwise with an overnight low of 44.SATURDAY: Clouds are present through most of the day with some showers around at times. The steadiest rain probably holds off until evening and then builds through the night. At the same time, it's milder as a warm front passes to our north. The high climbs to 58.SUNDAY: It will still be raining in the morning, but drying is expected as we move later into the morning and afternoon. Skies may even brighten late in the day. The high is a few degrees milder: 62.MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's breezy and still rather mild with a high of 56.TUESDAY: Look for a mainly sunny afternoon with another high of 56.WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high: 54.THURSDAY: Clouds are thick and some rain is likely. Our high sits around 52.------