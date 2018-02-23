WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cool, Cloudy and Damp Again Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on February 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It's another cloudy, cool and damp one with intermittent rain and drizzle and a late day high of 46. Some freezing rain is possible in the Poconos, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and some drizzle linger. It's cloudy and chilly otherwise with an overnight low of 44.

SATURDAY: Clouds are present through most of the day with some showers around at times. The steadiest rain probably holds off until evening and then builds through the night. At the same time, it's milder as a warm front passes to our north. The high climbs to 58.

SUNDAY: It will still be raining in the morning, but drying is expected as we move later into the morning and afternoon. Skies may even brighten late in the day. The high is a few degrees milder: 62.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's breezy and still rather mild with a high of 56.

TUESDAY: Look for a mainly sunny afternoon with another high of 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high: 54.

THURSDAY: Clouds are thick and some rain is likely. Our high sits around 52.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Record warmth temps can cause problems for plants
Unseasonably warm weather draws people outside across the city
Here's why Cape Town could run out of water
Massive ash cloud towers over Indonesia after volcanic eruption
More Weather
Top Stories
School threats in N.J., Pa. bring 1 arrest, concern
Gas station attendant dies after hit-and-run
Ex-Trump campaign aide agrees to guilty plea in Russia probe
Fire destroys school buses in Lehigh Valley; classes cancelled
New Jersey's biggest teacher's union opposes arming teachers
Video shows brawl at high school basketball game in Del.
2 arrests in series of Walmart robberies across Pa.
Sheriff: Deputy never entered school in Florida shooting
Show More
Philadelphia's new postmaster hears irate residents' complaints
Deadline today for Philadelphia pre-k enrollment
US tightens sanctions on North Korean shipping
3 nursing-home staffers charged in death of WWII veteran
Sharrie Williams speaks with Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins
More News
Top Video
School threats in N.J., Pa. bring 1 arrest, concern
2 arrests in series of Walmart robberies across Pa.
Action News Update
Fire destroys school buses in Lehigh Valley; classes cancelled
More Video