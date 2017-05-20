AccuWeather: Cool Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool. Lows 50-52.
SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, comfortable. High 68.
MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. A rumble of thunder is possible. High 70.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, pleasant. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 72.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A few showers are possible during the morning. High 72.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 75.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82.
