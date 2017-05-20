WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cool Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist Melissa Magee and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool. Lows 50-52.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, comfortable. High 68.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. A rumble of thunder is possible. High 70.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, pleasant. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 72.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A few showers are possible during the morning. High 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
NJ shore preps for summer as Memorial Day approaches
Mother orca teaches younger calf how to hunt
Colorado residents have fun in May snowstorm
VIDEO: Breathtaking footage captures cloud inversion in the Grand Canyon
More Weather
Top Stories
Friends of missing teen describe plunge into Delaware River
11 hurt after deck collapses in Andorra section of Philly
Crime fighters: Tracking the Point Breeze arsonist
Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
Cloud Computing wins the Preakness Stakes
Toddler critical after being shot with father in Kensington
Show More
DA: Person shot, killed by police in Northampton Co. home
1 hurt in laundromat fire in South Philly
Police: Ex-student fires BB gun outside Del. high school
Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia
2-year-old falls from window in Strawberry Mansion
More News
Top Video
Crime fighters: Tracking the Point Breeze arsonist
Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on
Friends of missing teen describe plunge into Delaware River
11 hurt after deck collapses in Andorra section of Philly
More Video