AccuWeather: Cool Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool. Lows 50-52.SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, comfortable. High 68.MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. A rumble of thunder is possible. High 70.TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, pleasant. High 78.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 72.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A few showers are possible during the morning. High 72.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 75.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82.----------