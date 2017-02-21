AccuWeather: Cool Today, Record Warmth by Thursday

TODAY: Sun will give way to more clouds as the day goes on. Winds are light. The high is 53, which is still above average.TONIGHT: Look for lots of clouds and a spotty overnight shower here and there. The low is not as cold as Monday night: 42.WEDNESDAY: A spotty shower is possible in the morning, but generally, clouds give way to increased sunshine during the day. It's milder with our high climbing all the way up to 63.THURSDAY: Here we go again! A large area of high pressure sets up to our east with a cold front lodged to our west, both features helping to pump a mass of very mild air into our region from the south. Look for partly sunny skies with a near-record high of 74. The old record is 75 set way back in 1874.FRIDAY: We have clouds and sun, a warm breeze and a shower around, mainly in the afternoon. It's another record challenging day with a high of 75, one degree over the old record set back in 1985.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a passing cold front sparking periods of rain and even a spotty thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. It's still very mild with a high around 69.SUNDAY: Behind the departing front, sunshine roars back, but it's breezy and cooler with a high around 50.MONDAY: Clouds return along with some rain. The high is 48.TUESDAY: A morning shower can't be ruled-out. Otherwise, we see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 50.------