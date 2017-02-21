AccuWeather: Cool Today, Record Warmth by Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY: Sun will give way to more clouds as the day goes on. Winds are light. The high is 53, which is still above average.
TONIGHT: Look for lots of clouds and a spotty overnight shower here and there. The low is not as cold as Monday night: 42.
WEDNESDAY: A spotty shower is possible in the morning, but generally, clouds give way to increased sunshine during the day. It's milder with our high climbing all the way up to 63.
THURSDAY: Here we go again! A large area of high pressure sets up to our east with a cold front lodged to our west, both features helping to pump a mass of very mild air into our region from the south. Look for partly sunny skies with a near-record high of 74. The old record is 75 set way back in 1874.
FRIDAY: We have clouds and sun, a warm breeze and a shower around, mainly in the afternoon. It's another record challenging day with a high of 75, one degree over the old record set back in 1985.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a passing cold front sparking periods of rain and even a spotty thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. It's still very mild with a high around 69.
SUNDAY: Behind the departing front, sunshine roars back, but it's breezy and cooler with a high around 50.
MONDAY: Clouds return along with some rain. The high is 48.
TUESDAY: A morning shower can't be ruled-out. Otherwise, we see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 50.
