WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cooler and Breezy

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on April 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Brisk and chilly. Winds NW 15-25 mph. High 56.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 36-41.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cool. A stray shower is possible well north of the city. High 64.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon for areas north and east of the city. High 88.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 73.
---
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Karen Rogers' son gives forecast on 'Take Your Child to Work Day'
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Heavy rain leaves several Delco homes flooded
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman accused of killing mother, 90, in Bucks Co.
SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge
Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver
Woman struck by car in Deptford, N.J.
1 injured in Salem County house fire
N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone
Driver freed after vehicle flips over in Bucks County
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
Show More
10-year-old boy found dead inside dryer in Houston
Philadelphia Eagles agree to terms with RB Darren Sproles
Celtics beat Bucks in Game 7, advance to play 76ers
Man shot 4 times in Nicetown
Super Bowl champion Eagles add depth in draft
More News