AccuWeather: Cooler Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Mainly clear and colder. Lows 34-41.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Sun and clouds. Becoming breezy and cooler, but still mild for February. High 55.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds late in the day with showers likely at night. High 49.
WEDNESDAY: Leftover morning clouds and a stray shower giving way to afternoon sunshine. High 65.
THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, very warm! High 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. High 63.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain and a thunderstorm. High 62.
SUNDAY: Cooler, breezy. High: 48.
