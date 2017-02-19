WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cooler Monday

Melissa Magee has the latest with AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and colder. Lows 34-41.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Sun and clouds. Becoming breezy and cooler, but still mild for February. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds late in the day with showers likely at night. High 49.

WEDNESDAY: Leftover morning clouds and a stray shower giving way to afternoon sunshine. High 65.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, very warm! High 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. High 63.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain and a thunderstorm. High 62.

SUNDAY: Cooler, breezy. High: 48.

