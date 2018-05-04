AccuWeather: Cooler, Showers for the Weekend

It was a warm, slightly humid day with an unseasonably warm high 89. If you have been thinking the recent heat is too much too soon then you are in luck. A cold front coming through tonight will knock temps back to more springlike levels for the next week.TONIGHT: We we are watching the cold front located back by Cleveland now with a line of strong storms along it. Those will likely fade as we enter nightfall and not much will be left of that line when it moves through late tonight. Ahead of that we have a prefrontal trough through central Pa. and a few storms may try to ignite along this line into the evening. Anything that does develop out there could scrape our far northwestern suburbs with a gusty t'storm that could even reach severe wind gusts. This is not a definite though as it depends on how much activity develops out that way. In general any t'storm activity this night across the entire region will be very spotty. Winds will switch to the northwest and by morning temps will be down to about 61 in Philadelphia, mid 50s in the cooler suburbs.SATURDAY: The front that comes through hangs up just to our south for the start of the weekend and another area of low pressure develops along it in the southeastern U.S. and begins to lift northeastward. That means we are stuck with a cloudy Saturday and temps topping off around 72. By evening, showers will begin to move in from the southwest to northeast.SUNDAY: A steady period of rain with perhaps as much as 1/4" could fall in the predawn hours of Sunday morning. Showers and clouds then linger into Sunday with potentially some drying later in the day before another frontal boundary approaches at night. The high drops to 67.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Our high is only 69. We begin a nice, dry and rather bright stretch of weather.TUESDAY: This looks like another winner with partly sunny skies and a high of 72 .WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a delightful high around 76.THURSDAY: We'll start with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. 75.FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A shower is possible. The high hits 74.---