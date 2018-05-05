AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, cloudy and cool with on and off light rain developing after midnight. Lows 53-57.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a couple of showers around. High 65.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 71.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 72.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. High 75.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 75.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two in spots. High 74.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a chance of a shower. High 72.
