AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday

TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, cloudy and cool with on and off light rain developing after midnight. Lows 53-57.SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a couple of showers around. High 65.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 71.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 72.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. High 75.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 75.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two in spots. High 74.SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a chance of a shower. High 72.---