AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday

Meteorologist Chris Sowers has the latest from AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, cloudy and cool with on and off light rain developing after midnight. Lows 53-57.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a couple of showers around. High 65.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two in spots. High 74.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a chance of a shower. High 72.
