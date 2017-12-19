WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cooler Weather Returns

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 19, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a taste of springtime in late December today. The high in Philadelphia soared to 58 degrees. That's 16 degrees above average. But, a cold front is passing through. That will cool us off for a few days.

TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds are possible, but you should see a decent amount of stars. It's a bit brisk, but relatively mild with a low of 40. Some suburbs drop into the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Behind the cold front, winds shift to the west and then the northwest as we head toward midweek. Meanwhile, a wave developing along this front will ride through the Southeast giving them a good soaking, but missing us with any precipitation. This storm will spread some high clouds into the region, the thickest for our southern locations. Sunshine will mix with the clouds and northwest winds at 10-20mph will make for wind chills in the 30s despite an actual air temperature of 45.

THURSDAY (WINTER SOLSTICE): A piece of high pressure will break off and pass across the region on Thursday giving us a mix of sun and clouds and keeping temps at seasonable 41. Winter officially arrives at 11:28 a.m..

FRIDAY: A warm front pushes into the region, delivering mainly cloudy skies. It now appears as though rain likely holds off until very late at night or Saturday morning. Our high climbs to a milder 52.

SATURDAY: And we get into the holiday weekend, and leading up to Christmas, we have a battle zone setting up in the eastern U.S. Bitter cold arctic air will drain down through the Plains and Great Lakes with a frontal boundary setting up near us. Waves of low pressure are likely to ride along this boundary giving us an active pattern. The first wave looks to ride well to our west on Saturday giving us a very warm high of 62 and periods of rain

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): That boundary looks to sink southeastward now, allowing cooler air to drain in. Morning sunshine gives way to clouds and the high drops to 49.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Another wave rides along the boundary for Christmas. Depending on how much cold air drains in and the track of that wave (on the coast or just offshore) all have important bearings for what we could see here as far as precipitation. At this point it's a very uncertain forecast as the models continue to flip and flop around on the placement of that boundary. Plenty of time to iron out the details in the next few days. Right now, we're watching the coast and calling for a seasonable high of 43.

TUESDAY: The aforementioned cold air does look to rush into the region early in the morning. We'll wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds will mix with some sunshine and a passing flurry or snow shower can't be ruled out. The high is just 37.
____________________________
