AccuWeather: Cooler Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, brisk & chilly. The overnight lows will range from 30 in the suburbs to 35 in Philadelphia.
WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and much cooler. High 43.
THURSDAY: Another storm system approaches and brings rain for most of the area, but it looks cold enough to cause a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley and some snow in the Poconos. High 45.
FRIDAY: It turns blustery and cooler with limited sunshine. A brief snow shower or flurry is possible. High 40.
SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): We'll see early sunshine give to late clouds as you ring in the new year. It stays chilly. High 40.
SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower early in the day. High 48.
MONDAY: It stays mostly cloudy with the chance for some rain. High 47.
TUESDAY: Rain tapering off to a couple of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: 53.
