AccuWeather: Cooler Wednesday
Melissa Magee has the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, brisk & chilly. The overnight lows will range from 30 in the suburbs to 35 in Philadelphia.

WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and much cooler. High 43.

THURSDAY: Another storm system approaches and brings rain for most of the area, but it looks cold enough to cause a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley and some snow in the Poconos. High 45.

FRIDAY: It turns blustery and cooler with limited sunshine. A brief snow shower or flurry is possible. High 40.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): We'll see early sunshine give to late clouds as you ring in the new year. It stays chilly. High 40.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower early in the day. High 48.

MONDAY: It stays mostly cloudy with the chance for some rain. High 47.

TUESDAY: Rain tapering off to a couple of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: 53.

