AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Tonight, Brief Warm Up with Storms Tomorrow

It was a damp, dreary day, with thick cloud cover, fog and rounds of rain. This is all ahead of a cold front that will lift through overnight.TONIGHT: Clouds remains thick and it'll be a damp, drizzly and foggy evening until a warm front lifts through and clears things out. Temps overnight will actually be rising and reaching near 60 by dawn.WEDNESDAY: A warm front lifts through the region well before dawn, allowing temperatures to max out at 68 in late morning before the cold front pushes through the area from west to east between 10AM and 2PM. With the front, there will be a thin line of downpours and embedded t'storm and these could tap into some stronger winds higher up in the atmosphere. Gusts to 40-45mph are likely with even an isolated severe wind gusts over 58mph possible. Some sunshine should return late in the day behind the cold front as temperatures drop back into the 50s.THURSDAY: Our cold front departs and we get a partly sunny, breezy and cooler afternoon in its wake. You'll want to bundle up for the Villanova victory parade and wear a couple of layers to the Phillies home opener, as it will be chilly. The high slips to 48.FRIDAY: It's rather cloudy with a few showers around ahead of our next front. The high bumps to about 60..SATURDAY: Behind the departure of the latest front, a slug of chilly air arrives for the weekend right in time for a wave of low pressure to move in. Latest computer forecast models have shifted north. If this verifies, we are in store for a period of wet snow and rain. The high drops to 40.SUNDAY: Clouds give way to some sunshine behind our departing storm system. The high hits 49.MONDAY: This is another mostly cloudy day with some rain and drizzle possible at times. The high inches up to 46.TUESDAY: Clouds stick around. Some more rain is possible as a possible coastal storm develops. The high hits 50/-----