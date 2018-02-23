WEATHER

AccuWeather: Damp, Dreary Weekend

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather during Action News at 11pm on February 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a cloudy, damp day with periods of light rain and drizzle. The afternoon high hit a cool 43 in Philadelphia, but temperatures will gradually rise overnight.

TONIGHT: Its cloudy and damp with temperatures rising into mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds are present through most of the day with some showers around at times. The steadiest rain probably holds off until evening and then builds through the night. At the same time, it's milder as a warm front passes to our north. The high climbs to 56.

SUNDAY: It will still be raining in the morning, but drying is expected as we move into the afternoon. The high is a few degrees milder: 60.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's breezy and still rather mild with a high of 56.

TUESDAY: Look for a mainly sunny afternoon with a relatively warm high of 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high: 54.

THURSDAY: Clouds are thick and some rain is likely. Our high drops to 45.
