AccuWeather: Deep Freeze Continues, Possible Nor'easter Later This Week

The high in Philadelphia only hit 20 degrees today, making this our third coldest New Year's Day of record. Wind chills were stuck in the single digits this afternoon.TONIGHT: We have the first full moon of 2018 and it is a supermoon, a full moon at its closest approach to orbit making it appear 6% bigger and 14% brighter than a regular full moon. With snow cover on the ground, all of the moonlight will be shining even brighter across the area. Lows tonight will not be as cold as last night, but still bitter. Lows ranging from 6 in the suburbs to 11 in center city. Wind chills around 0 to -5. A rough start for kids heading out to the bus stop in the morning!TUESDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies again, but while temperatures moderate slightly, it's still going to be rather bitter. The high is only 26WEDNESDAY: We'll begin the day with sunrise temperatures in the teens, but during the afternoon a degree of relief arrives as our high climbs to a far less harsh 31.THURSDAY: All eyes turn to the coast as an area of low pressure develops in the northern Bahamas and then explodes as it heads northeastward off the eastern seaboard. The big question for us is how close to the coast does the storm travel and how far back west can it spread moisture. If it gets close enough, we could be dealing with several inches of snow on Thursday with the heaviest at the coast, but if it stays farther offshore maybe only the shore gets a brush of light snow. We'll keep you posted as the track becomes more clear. The high drops to 27.But any time one of these wintertime coastal storms is approaching the region, changes are always possible and it's very important to keep your eyes on the forecast. Should the storm move closer, a significant snow would be possible across the area. For now, this looks like a brush-by versus a major hit. The high is a bit colder: 27.FRIDAY: Behind the departing coastal storm, we'll see plenty of sun. But, another round of Arctic air rushes into our region behind it. The high is just 16 with another hit of frigid wind chills. The low drops very close to the record low of 4 degrees, set in 1896.SATURDAY: The bitter cold hangs on, despite mostly sunny skies. The high is just 15. The low drops to our record low of 4 degrees, set in 2014.SUNDAY: Morning lows will be in the single digits, but during the afternoon we improve to 23. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It's still uncomfortable cold.MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies as another storm system approaches the region. Depending on the track, some snow and ice is possible during the day. The high is 36.---------