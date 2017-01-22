WEATHER

AccuWeather: Dense Fog Advisory
EMBED </>More News Videos

Karen Rogers with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Monday for the I-95 corridor ..... A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect Monday for coastal areas including the Delaware Bay ..... A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect Monday morning during high tide (4-5am)

SUNDAY: It will be cloudy and damp with areas of fog and drizzle. A few showers are possible late in the day. High 52.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. Becoming windy with gusts increasing to 40 mph by dawn. Lows 40-43.

MONDAY: Windswept rains, heavy at times! Rainfall totals will be between 1-2" with isolated heavier amounts. Winds 40-50 mph. High 44.
The Jersey shore will see the brunt of this storm with coastal flooding, beach erosion and scattered power outages. Wind gusts Monday morning will range from 50 to 65 mph. Expect wave heights 10 to 15 feet.

TUESDAY: It's cloudy day with a chance for morning showers. High 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 54.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 42.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. A snow shower is possible in the Poconos. High 39.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Houston flooding: Good Samaritan rescues bus driver, passengers
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
More Weather
Top Stories
Women's March on Philly crowd more than doubled prediction
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide
Women march in Delaware and New Jersey
360 View: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Woman stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Show More
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
Bridge linking Pennsylvania, New Jersey to remain closed
Police: Transgender woman assaulted near City Hall
Police: Suspects sought in Germantown bar robbery
Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment
More News
Top Video
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide
Women march in Delaware and New Jersey
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
More Video