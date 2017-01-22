AccuWeather: Dense Fog Advisory

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Monday for the I-95 corridor ..... A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect Monday for coastal areas including the Delaware Bay ..... A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect Monday morning during high tide (4-5am)SUNDAY: It will be cloudy and damp with areas of fog and drizzle. A few showers are possible late in the day. High 52.TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. Becoming windy with gusts increasing to 40 mph by dawn. Lows 40-43.MONDAY: Windswept rains, heavy at times! Rainfall totals will be between 1-2" with isolated heavier amounts. Winds 40-50 mph. High 44.The Jersey shore will see the brunt of this storm with coastal flooding, beach erosion and scattered power outages. Wind gusts Monday morning will range from 50 to 65 mph. Expect wave heights 10 to 15 feet.TUESDAY: It's cloudy day with a chance for morning showers. High 46.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 54.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 50.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 42.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. A snow shower is possible in the Poconos. High 39.-----