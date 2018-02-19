AccuWeather: Dense Fog Develops Overnight, Record Warmth Possible Tuesday and Wednesday

It was a cloudy, somewhat damp President's Day with spotty showers and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.TONIGHT: It's still largely cloudy with a spotty evening shower possible. The lowest levels of the atmosphere are likely to become saturated as dewpoints rise to meet the temperatures forming areas of fog overnight, that could be locally dense. This may be an issue for the morning commute. Temperatures rise overnight.TUESDAY: A pronounced southerly flow kicks in and draws unseasonably mild air into the region. Look for morning fog and clouds breaking for some sun and a springlike high of 70. This would tie the record of 70 set back in 1939.WEDNESDAY: The record warmth continues. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 73, a record breaker if we hit it. The old record is 72 set back in 1930.THURSDAY: Clouds return to the region along with a push of cooler air. It may also rain at times. The high dips to 49.FRIDAY: Look for another cloudy, cooler day with occasional rain and a high of 48.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Some rain can't be ruled out, but it may hold off until the evening. Our high improves to 61.SUNDAY: Clouds will likely still be hanging around and there's more rain possible. The high is still well above average: 63.MONDAY: This looks like yet another mainly cloudy day with some additional rain not out of the question and our high slipping to 56.------