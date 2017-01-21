WEATHER

AccuWeather: Dense Fog Tonight, Strong Nor'easter Arriving

Chris Sowers has the latest AccuWeather forecast. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for the entire region from 10pm tonight until 10am Sunday. We'll have clouds, fog and some rain overnight, especially south of Phila. Lows 40-47.

SUNDAY: It will be cloudy and damp with areas of fog. A few showers are possible during the morning, especially south and east of the city, with a steadier rain developing late in the day. High 53.

MONDAY: The rain continues Monday with some periods of very heavy rain. Winds 45-55 mph. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2" with isolated heavier amounts.
The Jersey shore will see the brunt of this storm with coastal flooding, beach erosion and scattered power outages. Wind gusts Monday morning will range from 55 to 65 mph. Expect wave heights 10 to 15 feet. Highs 45-49.

TUESDAY: It's cloudy day with a chance for morning showers. High 50.

WEDNESDAY: Finally we'll see a good amount of sunshine and it's mild. High 54.

THURSDAY: Sun will mix with clouds. There's a slight chance for a shower north and west as a clipper moves through. It stays mild. High 50.

FRIDAY: It turns cooler with clouds and some sun. High 42.

SATURDAY: Temps will stay in the upper 30's with mostly cloudy skies.

