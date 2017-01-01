WEATHER

AccuWeather: Dreary Two Days Ahead
Watch the latest forecast. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase after midnight as we watch a southern low approach. Prior to drizzle breaking out near dawn, temps will crash into the 20s to the NW and near 35 in Philly.

MONDAY: Freezing Rain Advisory will be in effect from 6am till 10am for the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. With the cold air trapped, any drizzle that falls will ice over on untreated surfaces. Once we warm enough mid morning, the ice will not longer be an issue. For the remainder of us, it is a damp, raw day with on and off light showers. High at 44.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain. Some of it will be steady. We expect the heaviest to fall south and east of Philly. High 50, only 40s for areas NW, so another raw, chilly rain.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower is possible for some. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some afternoon sun. This looks to be the warmest day with a high of 55.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and colder. High 36.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold. A few snow showers are possible. High 34.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and still below normal. High 35.

weather
