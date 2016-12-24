AccuWeather: Dry Christmas Day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and chilly (but not too cold). If you're heading out to Midnight Mass or other services expect temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 30-34.CHRISTMAS DAY: We will continue our mild streak, and skies will be filled with sunshine. Merry Christmas! High 46.MONDAY: For the first day of Kwanzaa, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. It will turn even milder, with a high of 50. We could see some drizzle or a touch of rain at night.TUESDAY: It's warm for winter. A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, we'll see sunshine mixing with some clouds. Our high of 57 is 15 degrees above average!WEDNESDAY: We get back to reality with a big drop in temperatures. Under partly sunny skies we'll hit a high of 42.THURSDAY: The seasonable temperatures are short-lived. The mercury rises above average again with a high of 48. We'll see cloudy skies with the chance of rain.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder, with a high of 41.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 38.-----